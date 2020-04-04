5 THINGS TO KNOW: McAlester intersection to reopen with roundabout design on Monday

The city of McAlester announced it will reopen the intersection at Fifth Street and Washington Avenue on Monday with the roundabout design. Here are some things to know about roundabouts from the city and from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration.
1. What is a roundabout?
It's a circular intersection that safely and efficiently moves traffic through an intersection. Roundabouts feature a center island that reduces speeds and conflict points with entering traffic yielding to vehicles already circulating.
2. Are roundabouts really safer?
The Federal Highway Administration says roundabouts provide substantial safety and operational benefits compared to other intersection types, most notably a reduction in severe crashes. The administration states roundabouts have an 82% reduction in severe crashes as compared to a two-way stop intersection — and a 78% reduction in severe crashes as compared to an intersection with a traffic light.
3. How is a roundabout safer?
Roundabouts are an effective option for managing speed and transitioning traffic from high-speed to low-speed environments, such as freeway interchange ramp terminals, and rural intersections along high-speed roads, according to the Federal Highway Administration.
4. So how does it work?
The roundabout has a counterclockwise flow of traffic around a center island. Vehicles entering the roundabout must yield to traffic already circulating. Curvature of the lanes also results in lower vehicle speeds, generally 15-25 mph, throughout the roundabout.
5. What does the city of McAlester suggest for drivers at the new intersection?
Citizens are encouraged to pay special attention to road markings and signs as they approach and navigate the roundabout the first couple of times. Stay alert and remember: simply yield to any vehicles already in the intersection and your only option is to turn right. Washington Avenue between 5th Street and 6th Street will be closed as crews begin the replacement of utilities, relocation of sidewalks, and resurfacing of the roadway. The construction is expected to take another 30 days, weather permitting. Your patience is appreciated as the road work continues.
