KEVIN HARVISON | Staff photo

Brittney Kitchell, the mother of twins Tanner Kitchell and Tucker Kitchell, helps one of them keeps his balance after the other twin, at left, takes a spill at the city of McAlester’s skating rink at the Farmers Market at the intersection of South Main Street and Choctaw Avenue. In the foreground, Hunter Golden starts to get up after falling on the slick plastic surface.