City of McAlester Tourism Director Billy Sumner provides information regarding the schedule and nightly operators for the city's synthetic ice skating rink, set up in the Farmers Market parking lot at the South Main Street and Choctaw Avenue intersection.
1 When will McAlester's synthetic ice rink be open and what's the cost?
The McAlester Ice Rink is open from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on all operation nights. The first opening is set for 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9, the date of the downtown Country Christmas Parade. It's set to remain open consecutive nights through Dec. 12. Prices are $5 for adults, $3 for students and seniors, and $2 for ages 12 and under.
2 What nonprofits are operating the rink, and on which nights?
Southeast Equality on Dec. 9, followed by Loaves of Love on Dec. 10. A split session is set for Saturday, Dec. 11, when Keep McAlester Beautiful will operate the ice rink from 4 p.m.until 6 p.m., followed by Loaves of Love which will operate the rink from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
3 Who's up next?
The rink will be closed Dec. 13-16. It will reopen for the weekend of Dec. 17-19. Another split session is set on Thursday, Dec. 17, when St. Francis Foster Care will operate the rink from 4 p.m. 6 p.m., followed by All Saints Episcopal Church from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. On Saturday,Dec. 18, the McAlester High School Boys Soccer Team will operate the rink, followed by the McAlester Lions Club on Dec. 19.
4 What about the currently-scheduled final week?
After the Lions Club operates the rink on Sunday, Dec. 19, it will continue to remain open for the next four days, right up until the night prior to Christmas Eve.
The Underdogs will operate the ice rink on Monday, Dec. 20, followed by the Boy Scouts on Dec. 21, the McAlester High School Student Council on Dec. 22 and the NAACP Youth Committee on Thursday, Dec. 23.
5 What are the chances of the ice rink reopening after Christmas?
If we get a great response from the public, we will likely open the week of Dec. 27-31. For now, all scheduled dates are filled and operations are covered.
