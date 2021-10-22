Wyatt Freeman, McAlester High School's Director of Competitive Speech, Drama, and Mock Trial, details the school's One Act Play production of Radium Girls.
1. What is a synopsis of the event?
The event is a public presentation of our competitive One Act Play, Radium Girls. It will be held on October 28th at 7 P.M. in the S. Arch Thompson Auditorium. It is a period drama based on the true story of the "radium girls," a group of women who were poisoned by their employer's harmful business practices, and their attempt to receive justice. The show is appropriate for all ages.
2. How long have the students been working on this production?
The students began work on the show in late august, days after the school year began. They have been practicing two to three times a week since then. They have put a tremendous amount of effort, passion, and talent into this show, and I could not be prouder of them. We truly believe we can place in the top four of the state tournament this year and bring home some hardware.
3. How many students do you have and who are the leads?
There are 17 students involved in the production. Senior, Alivia Weddle, is doing an incredible job helping to steer the ship, including stepping in for me when my mother was hospitalized and I had to miss practice. As for leads, the show is truly an ensemble. There are two characters with the biggest parts, but the majority of other students play multiple roles so they may have as many lines combined as the larger roles have. That said, the story is driven by Grace and Arthur as played by seniors Anna Coleman and Quinn McGaugh.
4. How much does it cost to attend and where do the proceeds go?
Tickets are free for students, and cost $5 for adults. We will also be accepting donations at the door and would be grateful for anything people choose to give. The proceeds go to recoup the cost of the production as well as to cover the cost of traveling to competition, entry fees, etc.
5. How else can the community offer support?
Anyone who wishes to support our program can do so in numerous ways. Donations always help, of course, and are one of the best ways to give opportunities to these kids, but they are far from the only ways. We can always use parent volunteers to help build or paint sets, judge competitive speech tournaments, chaperone trips, drive a vehicle to contest, or simply attend every performance you can.
