Wyatt Freeman, McAlester High School Director of Competitive Speech, Drama, and Mock Trial, details the upcoming production of Oklahoma!
1. Oklahoma! was the first major broadway smash hit. Almost a hundred years later, its message is as relevant as ever and MHS's "the COMPANY" is proud to bring it to McAlester.
2. The students have been working since late November on this show, logging thousands of hours into set construction, choreography, and memorizing their lines.
3. The show has 4 primary leads, listed below.
Kaston Kirkpatrick - Curly
Candice CoxHearon - Laurey
Quinn McGaugh - Will
Anna Coleman - Ado Annie
4. It is $5 for students and $10 for adults. Proceeds go to ensuring we can produce large scale musicals like this one in the future, including securing performance rights, building sets, finding costumes, and more.
5. Anyone who wishes to support our program can do so in numerous ways. Donations always help, of course, and are one of the best ways to give opportunities to these kids, but they are far from the only ways. We can always use parent volunteers to help build or paint sets, judge competitive speech tournaments, chaperone trips, drive a vehicle to contest, or simply attend every performance you can.
