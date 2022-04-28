McAlester Community Tree Board Chairwoman Lacey Sudderth provides information about Arbor Day activities in McAlester.
1 What is Arbor Day?
It's a day that encourages individuals and groups to plant and care for trees. National Arbor Day is recognized in all 50 states, most often during the last Friday in April.
2 Does the McAlester Tree Board have any special activities planned as part of Arbor Day?
The McAlester Community Tree Board will replace a tree at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 29, at the Heroes Memorial at the Mike Deak Field Arboretum at S. Thirteenth Street and Vieux Drive.
3 What is the McAlester Community Tree Board's goal for 2022?
The Tree Board is eager to start planting as many trees as possible. We have a lot of people excited about tree planting this year. We have seen several organizations in the community helping plant trees throughout town and we are ready to contribute also.
4 How long has the McAlester Community Tree Board been a part of the Tree City USA program?
The McAlester Community Tree Board applies every year to be a part of Tree City USA and has been selected for more than 30 years. We want to continue to the tradition of being a member of the Arbor Day Foundation and keeping McAlester a Tree City.
5 What is planned for the Friday afternoon tree planting event at the Mike Deak Field Arboretum and what do trees in city parks mean for the community?
McAlester Mayor John Browne's Arbor Day Proclamation will be read and then a tree will be planted at the Mike Deak Field Arboretum. There are now 16 parks in McAlester. Parks improve the quality of the air we breathe, produce habitat for wildlife and provide a place for children and families to connect with nature and recreate outdoors. They are vital to our community.
