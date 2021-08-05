McAlester's City Charter addresses general details regarding city ordinances.
1. How are proposed city ordinances to be introduced?
Every proposed ordinance shall be introduced in writing and in the form required for final adoption.
2. How many subjects can a city ordinance contain?
No ordinance shall contain more than one subject, which shall be clearly expressed in its title.
3. How should the enacting clause be drafted?
The enacting clause shall be, "Be it ordained by the Council of the City of McAlester, Oklahoma . . . ."
4. What about ordinances proposed by voters through use of an initiative petition?
All ordinances proposed by the voters under their power of initiative, should begin "Be it ordained by the People of the City of McAlester, Oklahoma ..."
5. What are the requirements regarding any ordinance which repeals or amends an existing ordinance?
An ordinance which repeals or amends an existing ordinance or part of the City Code shall set out in full the ordinance, sections or subsections to be repealed or amended, and shall indicate matters to be omitted by enclosing it in brackets or by strikeout type and shall indicate new matters by underscoring or by italics.
