How the City Charter requires city ordinances to be introduced.
1. How does the City Charter require city ordinances to be introduced?
All proposed ordinances shall appear on the published agenda for regular or special meetings of the Council.
2. What other information is required to be provided?
Upon introduction of any ordinance, the City Clerk shall distribute a copy to each Council member and to the City Manager, shall file a reasonable number of
copies in the office of the City Clerk and such other public places as the Council may designate, and shall post the ordinance together with a notice setting out the time and place for a public hearing thereon and for its consideration by the Council.
3. When must the public hearing be held?
The public hearing shall follow the posting by at least seven days, may be held separately or in connection with a regular or special Council meeting and may be adjourned from time to time; all persons interested shall have an opportunity to be heard.
4. What does the City Charter require to occur following the hearing?
After the hearing, the Council may adopt the ordinance with or without amendment or reject it. A majority vote of all Councilmen shall be required for adoption of an ordinance. As soon as practicable after adoption, the Clerk shall have the ordinance and a notice of its adoption published and available at a reasonable price as set by the Council and posted on a website or distributed through other publicly available electronic means.
5. When does a city ordinance normally go into effect after passage?
Except as otherwise provided in this Charter, every adopted ordinance shall become effective at the expiration of 30 days after adoption or at any later date specified therein. A franchise for a public utility shall not go into effect until the ordinance granting it has been published in full in a newspaper of general circulation within the City and has been approved at an election by a vote of the qualified electors voting on the question.
As used in this section, the term "publish means to print in the contemporary means of information sharing, which includes, but is not limited to, one or more newspapers of general circulation in the City, and on a website or other means of publicly available electronic distribution:
(1) The ordinance in full or by number, title, and a brief summary thereof; and (2) The places where copies of it have been filed and the times when they are available for public inspection and purchase at a reasonable price set by the Council.
