McAlester's City Charter addresses appointments and removals of city officers and employees.
1. Can city councilors demand that employees subordinate to the city manager be hired or fired?
Neither the City Council nor any of its members shall in any manner control or demand the appointment or removal of any City administrative officer or employee whom the City Manager or any subordinate of the City Manager is empowered to appoint.
2. Can city councilors approach the subject with the city manager at all?
The Council may express its views and fully and freely discuss with the City Manager anything pertaining to appointment and removal of such officers and employees.
3. Can city councilors give orders to city employees who are subordinate to the city manager?
Neither the Council nor its members shall give orders to City officers or employees who are subordinate to the City Manager.
4. Can they independently ask questions of city department heads or employees?
The prohibition shall not prevent Council members from making inquiries of department heads or employees under § 2.08 for the purpose of obtaining information needed by them in the discharge of their duties, including response to constituent requests or requesting assistance that is available to any other citizen.
5. How should city employees address work-related situations?
City employees shall use their chain of command for work-related situations and problems, but they have the same rights as any other citizen to communicate with Council members and will not be punished for doing so.
