McAlester's City Charter states the powers and duties of the city manager.
1. What is the chief power and duty of the McAlester City Manager?
The City Manager shall be chief administrative officer and head of the administrative branch of the City government. He shall execute the laws and ordinances and administer the government of the City, and shall be responsible therefore to the Council.
2. What do the city manager's duties include?
The city managwer shall appoint, and when necessary for the good of the service, suspend or remove all City employees and appoint administrative officers provided for by or under this Charter, except as otherwise provided by law, this Charter, or personnel rules adopted pursuant to this Charter. The City Manager may authorize any administrative officer, subject to the City Manager's direction and supervision to exercise these powers with respect to subordinates in that officer's department, office or agency.
3. What is the city manager's role in administration of city departments?
To direct and supervise the administration of all departments, divisions, and other organizational units of the City, except as otherwise provided by this Charter or by law.
4. What about additional duties of the city manager?
The city manager shall attend all City Council meetings unless specifically excused by the presiding council member. The City Manager shall have the right to take part in discussion, but shall not vote. The city manager shall also:
• See that all laws, provisions of this Charter and acts of the City Council, subject to enforcement by the City Manager or by officers subject to the City Manager's direction and supervision, are faithfully executed;
• Prepare and submit the annual budget and capital program to the City Council, and implement the final budget approved by the City Council to achieve the goals of the City;
• Submit to the City Council and make available to the public a complete report on the finances and administrative activities of the City as of the end of each fiscal year;
• Make such other reports as the City Council may require concerning operations.
5. What are the city manager's responsibilities regarding the city's future needs?
The city manager shall keep the City Council fully advised as to the financial condition and future needs of the City as well as:
• Make recommendations to the City Council concerning the affairs of the City and facilitate the work of the City Council in developing policy;
• Annually assist the Council to develop long-term goals for the City and strategies to implement these goals;
• Promote partnerships among Council, staff, and citizens in developing public policy and building a sense of community; and
• Perform such other duties as are specified in this Charter or may be required by the City Council and are consistent with this Charter, state, or federal law.
