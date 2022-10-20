Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes provides information regarding the deadline to request absentee ballots by mail prior to the upcoming election.
1 When is the deadline to request absentee ballots by mail for the Nov. 8 General Election?
The deadline to request absentee ballots by mail is approaching. Applications must be received by the County Election Board no later than 5 p.m. Monday, October 24.
2 Who can vote by absentee ballot?
Absentee voting is available to all voters and can be submitted several ways.
3 Does a voter have to give a reason or excuse for wanting to vote by mail-in absentee ballot?
In Oklahoma, no excuse is needed to vote by absentee ballot, and it’s easy to apply.
4 How does a voter submit an absentee ballot application?
Voters can submit their application online, in-person at the Pittsburg County Election Board Office in McAlester, by fax, mail, or even email.
Voters can apply online using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp. Applications are also available at the County Election Board or can be downloaded at oklahoma.gov/elections.
5 Can an individual submit an absentee ballot application for another voter?
Only the applicant can submit his or her own absentee ballot application. It is against the law to submit an absentee ballot application for another person. Voters who submit their application in-person at the County Election Board will be asked to provide proof of identity.
Voters with questions about absentee voting should contact the County Election Board at 918-423-3877 or pittsburgcounty@elections.ok.gov. The Pittsburg County Election Board is located at 109 E. Carl Albert Pkwy., Room 101 and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.