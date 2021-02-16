With the extreme cold weather, Public Service Co. of Oklahoma asks everyone to consider these five low- and no-cost energy-saving tips:
1. How should home temperatures be adjusted?
Adjust the temperature in your home when no one is home or when everyone is asleep. Set thermostats as low as appropriate for staying healthy and comfortable. Lowering the temperature on your thermostat by just a couple of degrees can result in significant long-term savings.
2. What about air filters?
Replace your air filters to keep your HVAC system and thermostat(s) working well as you heat your home. Dirty air filters can restrict airflow, making your system work harder and less effective.
3. What can be done to stop drafts?
Seal leaks to stop drafts. No one likes a cold draft on a winter day. Air leaks can cause your home to lose 25% or more of the energy used to heat it! Doors are the number one culprit, so use door seals and door sweeps to stop cold air in its tracks (plus, get instant rebates from us). But don’t stop there; check keyholes, ceiling light fixtures, and fireplace mantels to see if you can spot other places your heat could be escaping and seal them accordingly.
4. Can curtains make a difference?
Use your curtains. Open your curtains and blinds during daylight hours to allow the sun to naturally heat your home. Close your curtains and blinds when the sun goes down to act as a barrier and prevent cold chills from cooling your home.
5. What about the impact of water heaters?
Adjust the temperature of your water heater. After heating and cooling systems, water heaters are the second-highest source of energy usage in a home. Whether you use it or not, your water heater continually reheats water to a set temperature, 24/7. Lowering the temperature on your water heater by just a few degrees can save you a couple of dollars on your monthly energy bills.
