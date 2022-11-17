Herbert Keith provides information regarding the coat and clothing giveaway.
1 When is the is the coat and clothing giveaway scheduled?
The L'Ouverture Historical Center Coat and Clothes Giveaway is from noon until 4 p.m. both Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18-19, at the Ridgecrest Community Center, 1500 E. Choctaw Ave.
2 Who can participate?
It's for anybody — any race, age or size. There are no income guidelines or anything to fill out. It's all free. We have everything from grown-up to children's sizes. We'll have some hot dogs and soda as long as they last.
3 How can those who participate make a selection?
They can try on a coat and select the one they like.
4 How did the coats for the giveaway become available?
Most of the coats and clothing were donated by private individuals and are preowned but in good shape. Some of the coats and clothing were previously-owned but still have the tags on them and were never used. We've been working on renovating the former L'Ouverture School and we've had lots of help, including from the McAlester Buffaloes football team and the McAlester Police Department. I wanted to give back to the community
5 Where is the Ridgecrest Community Center inside the apartment complex?
It's near Hunter Park and the L'Ouverture Historical Center, formerly the L'Ouverture School. When going east on Chickasaw into the apartment complex, the Ridgecrest Community Center is the first building on the south side of the street.
