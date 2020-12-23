The Oklahoma State Department of Health details the state's COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.
1. Is the vaccine safe?
The vaccines that will be available to Oklahomans are safe and effective. The FDA has rigorous scientific and regulatory processes in place that ensure the safety, effectiveness and quality of COVID-19 vaccines. Throughout the entire process, the vaccines were evaluated for their safety and efficacy. Oklahomans should feel confident in receiving the vaccines.
Both the Moderna vaccine and the Pfizer vaccine have been shown in late-stage vaccine trials to be safe and very effective - 94.5% and 95% effective, respectively.
We encourage all Oklahomans to receive the vaccine when it becomes available to them.
2. Who is getting the vaccine first?
The first doses of the vaccine arrived on December 14th and are being reserved for priority groups, starting with frontline health care professionals who are working day and night to keep Oklahomans safe.
3. When will the vaccine made available to the general public?
All Oklahoma residents will be available to receive the COVID-19 vaccine during phase 4 of the process.
4. What are the phases?
Long term care residents and staff, frontline healthcare workers, public health staff conducting pandemic mitigation, and licensed Emergency Medical Technicians and Paramedics are included in Phase 1.
Phase 2 include paid and unpaid first responders, adults age 65 and older and adults of any age with comorbidities, staff and residents in congregate locations and worksites, and public health staff supporting front line efforts along with teachers.
Oklahoma residents who are in critical infrastructure will be in phase 3.
All Oklahoma residents are included in phase 4.
5. How much does the vaccine cost?
COVID-19 vaccine doses purchased with U.S. taxpayer dollars will be provided to Americans free of charge.
