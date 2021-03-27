The Oklahoma Women's Hall of Fame was created in 1982 by then-Governor George Nigh to honor women for their contributions. Learn more about some of the 101 members here and see the full list at www.ok.gov/ocsw/
1. Wanda Bass
Born in Ewing, Texas in 1927; died Feb. 12, 2008. Chairman of the Board of McAlester Bank and Trust Company, her philanthropic efforts paved the way for a better future for Oklahomans. She received worldwide acclaim with her gift of 105 Steinway pianos to the Bass School of Music at Oklahoma City University. She and her husband also donated the Fine Arts Center at McAlester High School and worked hard to being a branch campus of Eastern Oklahoma State Collee to McAlester, offering a matching grant for a bond issue. She was dedicated to education, economic development, music, and banking. She was inducted in the Oklahoma Women's Hall of Fame in 2005.
2. Joy Culbreath
Culbreath worked with TRIO programs at Southeastern Oklahoma State University for twenty-seven years and was then hired by the Choctaw Nation to create an adult education program. She then became Executive Director of all Choctaw Nation Education Services. In 2010 she was appointed by President Obama to serve on the No Child Left Behind Negotiated Rulemaking Committee. She was inducted in the Oklahoma Women's Hall of Fame in 2011.
3. Shannon Lucid
Born in Shanghai, China in 1943 and raised in Bethany, Oklahoma. In 1979 she became an astronaut. At one time, Lucid held the record for the most non-flight hours in orbit by any non-Russian as well as by any woman in the world. She was the Chief Scientist of NASA from 2002 to 2003 and has served as the capsule communicator for numerous space missions. She was the first woman to receive the Congressional Space Medal of Honor. She was inducted in the Oklahoma Women's Hall of Fame in 1993.
4. Wilma Mankiller
Born in Tahlequah, Oklahoma in 1945; died April 6, 2010 in Adair County, Oklahoma. She was the first woman Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation, where she served from 1985 to 1995. She was also the first woman Deputy Chief of the Cherokee Nation. She was inducted in the National Women's Hall of Fame in 1993 and in 1998 President Clinton awarded her the Presidential Medal of Freedom. She has co-authored a number of books, including Mankiller: A Chief and Her People and Every Day is a Good Day: Reflections of Contemporary Indigenous Women. She was inducted in the Oklahoma Women's Hall of Fame in 1986.
5. Juanita Kidd Stout
Born in Wewoka, Oklahoma in 1919; died Aug. 21, 1998. She was the first African-American woman elected to any bench in the nation in 1959, and the first African-American woman to sit on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, which she did in 1988. In 1963 she was appointed by President Kennedy as special ambassador to the Kenya Independence Celebration. She was inducted in the Oklahoma Women's Hall of Fame in 1983.
