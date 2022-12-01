Check out more information about Michael J. Hunter and how a park came to be named in his honor.
1 Who was Michael J. Hunter?
Michael J. Hunter was born Nov. 2, 1946 and family members said he was a protective older brother who worked at a grain mill and a Coca-Cola plant in McAlester while they were growing up.
The 1964 L'Ouverture High School graduate was drafted into the Army to begin his tour on July 7, 1966. He was a Specialist Four in the 1st Infantry Division, 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry, B Company before he died trying to save a fellow soldier on March 15, 1967 in the Binh Duong province of South Vietnam.
Hunter was the first McAlester native to die in the Vietnam War and received a Bronze Star and Purple Heart. He was buried at Oak Hill Memorial Park in McAlester.
2 What is the history behind Michael J. Hunter Park?
A 1968 deed shows the McAlester Urban Renewal Authority obtained lots at the site of the park for $10 and more land was deeded in 1969 to the city of McAlester or $1. Officials finally completed plans to build Michael Hunter Memorial Park for $65,000 in 1970.
Hunter Park was built in 1971 and the city put $3,000 toward restroom improvements and to convert a tennis court to another basketball court in 1973.
3 How did the recent renovations come up?
Citizen-led initiative Hunter Park Project started a campaign to update the park in recent years with volunteers picking up glass, removing graffiti, painting trash cans and more at the 7.6-acre park.
The city of McAlester worked with the group to make improvements at Hunter Park, installing new playground equipment, repainting a flag pole, installing handicap ramps at playgrounds, and more on the grounds.
4 What did the latest renovations include?
Recent renovations at the park included new splash pad, pavilions, picnic tables, new restrooms, refurbished basketball courts, two new pickleball courts, and more.
Hundreds gathered June 20, 2022 for a rededication ceremony at the park. Ricardo Morrison said he was grateful for efforts to revitalize a park named after his late brother.
5 How is Hunter memorialized?
Local artist Ernest Russell completed a mural on the side of a building at the park that pays respect to Michael J. Hunter and to Vietnam veterans.
A granite marker also was placed at the site, with a ceremony yet to be determined.
