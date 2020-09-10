5 THINGS TO KNOW: Keep McAlester Beautiful's Bike Lane Cleanup

Megan Waters, executive director of Keep McAlester Beautiful, gives five things you need to know about the bike lane clean up happening Saturday.
1. What type of cleanup are we talking about?
We will sweep, and remove grass clippings, gravel, sand and litter from the 9th street bike lanes. We have plenty of straw brooms, dust pans and trash bags, and gloves.
2. What are we doing for safety on busy 9th Street?
True, 9th is a busy street, so we are asking that volunteers be 18 or over. Teens can be there as long as they are with their parents. We will all be wearing safety vests and mainly stand on the grass as we sweep the bike lanes. Also, we will be working in teams of 2 or 3, people you come with. We will social distance.
3. When and where?
We meet at the First Assembly of God parking lot. Look for the white Keep McAlester Beautiful truck at 9 a.m., this Saturday, September 12th.
4. What do I need to bring?
Work clothes and comfortable shoes to walk in. If you have a leaf blower, that could help too.
5. What is Keep McAlester Beautiful doing next?
We will also be supplying equipment for the Hunter Park Project Saturday afternoon 2-6 if you would like to come work then. They will provide you with a BBQ dinner to go just for coming and working. Also, KMB will be painting the alley side of 119 E. Choctaw on Saturday, September 26th. We call that Fresh Paint Days. Keep McAlester Beautiful has a project for anyone looking to volunteer. Just contact us for more 918-426-4444.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.