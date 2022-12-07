5 THINGS TO KNOW: Keep McAlester Beautiful to host volunteer day on Saturday

Keep McAlester Beautiful Executive Director Megan Waters details the upcoming volunteer day at Jeff Lee Park.
1 Why does KMB clean a park?
We have an adopt a park program and we’d like to showcase one of our parks. Any individual, family, club or organization can adopt a McAlester park.
2 What will volunteers be doing Saturday?
Starting at 10 am, we will be picking up trash and debris, and unfortunately, glass pieces. Some folks that meet near the big tree at the top of the park are throwing their glass bottles against the tree and making a hazard with glass. We’ve been fighting for years to rid the glass from Hunter Park. We don’t need to have glass become an issue at another park too.
3 What do we need to bring with us?
Just your willing hands and comfortable shoes to walk around the park in. Keep McAlester Beautiful has pickers, trash bags and gloves. Since we are inside the park, we don’t need safety vests. We have vinyl gloves that are safer for picking glass.
4 Who can volunteer for this project?
The whole family! Everyone can pick up trash and keep a park clean. Putting litter in a trash can is a learned habit, and we want you to start early.
5 What is next for Keep McAlester Beautiful?
We are planning a brush removal project early next year. Still in the planning stages, but hopefully we can assist citizens in getting their brush piles eradicated.
