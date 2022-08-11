Keep McAlester Beautiful Executive Director Megan Waters details the Storm Drain marking set for 9 a.m. Saturday.
1. What is the goal here?
We wish to get a marker on every storm drain in Ward 5 this Saturday. The markers say “Only Rain down the drain”.
2. why is this important?
We hope that anybody that walks by a storm drain sees this sign and realizes “nothing down the drain but rain”. We have conducted this program every year now for 5-6 years so we have covered most of McAlester. The great thing is, new storm drains that go in have the imprint in the metal “no dumping”. Very soon this project will be phased out because all drains will have the message. Also, there is a QR code on these markers, you can use your smartphone camera to open an app and get more information.
3. How can people participate?
Show us Saturday morning and we will outfit you with everything you need to drive around 5th ward and glue these markers on storm drains. The whole family can participate!
4. Time and place?
Meet us at Mullen Park located at A st. and Springer Ave in North town at 9am. We will show you how to place the marker and off you go. Plan for only one hour of volunteer time.
5. What is next for Keep McAlester Beautiful?
In September we will be participating in Keep Oklahoma Beautiful’s Paint Oklahoma Beautiful. They give us free paint and we will be painting the second bathrooms in Hunter Park. Then, the first two weekends of October is fall cleanup.
