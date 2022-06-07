5 THINGS TO KNOW: Keep McAlester Beautiful to host glass cleanup at Michael J. Hunter Park

Keep McAlester Beautiful Executive Director Megan Waters details the upcoming glass clean up at Michael J. Hunter Park set for 9 a.m. Saturday.
1. Why is there so much glass at this park?
This is glass from decades ago that washes up to the surface all the time at Hunter. We have picked, and vacuumed a lot of this over the years. The City of McAlester has done a huge amount of work this year at Hunter Park. Some of the grounds, on the south end with the playground, now has gravel covering the ground so glass isn’t an issue. The north end of Hunter Park, near the pavilions still have glass in the rocky areas. This is the area we will concentrate on.
2. What do I need to bring?
Just you and your friends or family in closed toe shoes. Since we are dealing with glass on the ground, you don’t want to get something like that in your sandals. We will provide grabbers, gloves, buckets, even kneelers. Also, two wet dry vacs to suck up the glass.
3. Who all may participate?
This can be good for any age. If you bring children, we will give them grabbers and good gloves to use. Nobody needs to be picking up glass with their bare hands.
4. Where is this again?
Michael J. Hunter park is located at S. Herbert McIntosh Jr. Street and Chickasaw. It’s just south of Mill’s Funeral Home and the Sinclair gas station. It connects to the L’Overture school building.
5. What’s next for Keep McAlester Beautiful?
There will be a free recycling workshop open to the public June 27th at McAlester Public Library Whiteacre Room at 5:30pm!
