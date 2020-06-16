5 THINGS TO KNOW: Keep McAlester Beautiful to host glass cleanup at J. Hunter Park

Keep McAlester Beautiful Executive Director Megan Waters gives information about this year's glass cleanup at J. Hunter Park in McAlester.
1. Why is there so much glass at this park?
“This is glass from decades ago that washes up to the surface all the time at Hunter. “ says Keep McAlester Beautiful executive director, Megan Waters. “ we have picked, grabbed and even vacuumed this glass up for 4 years now. Last year, we found more than one old pull tabs from aluminum cans. Those pull tabs haven’t been around since 1979. That tells you how old some of this glass is too.” Much of Hunter park is on a hill, and has lots of rocks. It sets up conditions for soil erosion and brings this old glass to the surface. We want to help remove it to make for a better place to play and basically enjoy this park.
2. What do I need to bring?
Just you and your friends or family in closed toe shoes. Since we are dealing with glass on the ground, you don’t want to get something like that in your sandals. We will provide grabbers, gloves, buckets, even kneelers. Also, two wet dry vacs to suck up the glass.
3. Who all may participate?
This can be good for any age. If you bring children, we will give them grabbers and good gloves to use. Nobody needs to be picking up glass with their bare hands. And it’s a good size park, so you can distance yourself.
4. Where is this again?
Michael J. Hunter park is located at 14th street and Chickasaw. It’s just south of Mill’s Funeral Home and the Sinclair gas station. It connects to the L’Overture school building.
5. What’s next for Keep McAlester Beautiful?
July cleanup! July 11-26th, Saturdays and Sundays at the former National Guard Armory.
