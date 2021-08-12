5 THINGS TO KNOW: Keep McAlester Beautiful to host drain marking event Saturday

Keep McAlester Beautiful Executive Director Megan Waters details Saturday's stormwater drain marking event.
1. What is the goal for the storm drain marker event?
We wish to get a marker on every storm drain in Ward 2 this Saturday. These markers say: “Only Rain down the storm drain”.
2. Why is it important?
We hope to educate folks about the negative effects on our environment from pollutants entering our waterways. Hopefully, people will see these markers on the storm drains and think carefully before throwing anything in them, including grass clippings. There is a QR code on these markers, you can use your smartphone camera and get more information if you desire.
3. How can people participate?
Show up Saturday morning and we will outfit you with everything you need to drive about Second Ward and place these markers on stormdrains. This is an easy task for the kids too, so they can come!
4. What’s the time date and place for the event?
9 a.m. Saturday morning, we will meet at the First United Methodist parking lot at 1501 S. 13th street. You can take your own car, with your friends and go glue these markers down on stormdrains. Plan for only an hour of work.
5. What else does KMB do for the community?
We will have painting coming up in September with Keep Oklahoma Beautiful’s Paint Oklahoma Beautiful project. Look for that the second half of September. Then, the first two weekends in October we will have our Fall Cleanup at the former National Guard Armory 3rd and Polk in McAlester.
