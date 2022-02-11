Keep McAlester Beautiful Executive director Megan Waters details the volunteer day set for Saturday at the McAlester Area Community Garden.
1. What is the volunteer day this month?
We are cleaning up the McAlester Area Community Garden space at 10 a.m. Saturday. We will be weeding, tilling, and generally getting the plots ready for planting in the spring.
2. Where is it?
The Community Garden is located at the J.I. Stipe center, 801 N. 9th street. The garden is on the south side of the building, surrounded by a chain link fence with a pergola on the west side. There is a green sign on the fence that reads McAlester Community Gardens.
3. Didn’t know we had a community garden?
The gardens were established in 2014 as a partnership between the city of McAlester, Keep McAlester Beautiful, and a group of volunteers who wanted to make gardening available to those who didn’t have space of their own. Marchello Bell is the president of the McAlester Community Gardens and will be there Saturday. Citizens can rent a 3x8 garden plot for $10 per growing season. Bell will be happy to talk with anyone interested in a plot.
4. What do I need to bring?
Yourself and a friend! We recommend you wear work clothes, as we will be digging in dirt and grass. KMB will provide garden gloves, trowels and clippers. There may even be folks with tillers too. Volunteers of all ages are invited to participate. Two hours is the expected time range.
5. What is next for Keep McAlester Beautiful?
Our annual Volunteer Appreciation Banquet is February 24th at McAlester Country Club. We look forward to honoring a number of volunteers this year. For tickets and more information, follow us on Facebook or contact us: 918-426-4444 or kmb@keepmcalesterbeautiful.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.