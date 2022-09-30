Keep McAlester Beautiful Executive Director Megan Waters provides additional information about KMB's Fall Cleanup.
1 When does Keep McAlester Beautiful's Fall Cleanup for 2022 begin?
It's the first and second weekend of October. It starts this Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1-2, and continues next weekend, Oct. 8-9. Materials can be accepted from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday and from noon until 3 p.m. on Sunday.
2 What materials are being accepted for this year's Fall Cleanup?
We're collecting trash, electronic gear, metal, tires and brush. We're not doing hazardous materials; we're not doing prescription drugs; we're not doing shredding. Latex paint is not toxic; we're accepting it. Just let it dry out and put it in the regular trash. If you have oil-based paint or aerosol paint, save it for next April when we're collecting hazardous materials.
3 Where should materials be taken for disposal during the the Fall Cleanup?
Take trash, electronics, tires and metal to the McAlester Recycling Center in the former National Guard building at 301 E. Polk Ave. All electronics go inside the armory; everything else goes inside the gate. By electronics we mean anything that runs on a battery or plugs in. We take them all.
The landfill west of town will be open for brush the same hours that we are. Brush should be taken to the McAlester Municipal Landfill, off U.S. Highway 270 West (at 2910 Mitchell Road).
4 Are volunteers needed to assist Keep McAlester Beautiful with its Fall Cleanup over the next two weekends.?
We always need volunteers. Just show up at the armory. We will sign you up and get you outfitted with gloves and a safety vest. If you need volunteer hours, I can sign for that.
5 Do you have any advice for those bringing loads to the recycling center for the Fall Cleanup?
Most importantly, bring help to unload your load. Four or five guys will load it up and then grandmother will show up with the load. It happens. We may not have enough volunteers to unload it. Bring your guys to unload it. Also, we take donations the gate. They are not required, but we accept them.
