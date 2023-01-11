5 THINGS TO KNOW: Keep McAlester Beautiful hosting brush cleanup Saturday in Ward 5

Keep McAlester Beautiful Executive Director Megan Waters details an upcoming brush cleanup Jan. 14 in parts of Ward 5 in McAlester.
1 What is the brush clean up and how did it start?
Our board recognized that there are some citizens that simply cannot get brush piles from their own property out to the landfill west of town. We know that if you can get your brush out there when the landfill is open 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Monday through Friday and the second Saturday 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., you can do that free. So, we are using a city owned chipper and going to a neighborhood that needs brush removed. We realize it is a small area of ward 5, and we have plans to do it again in other areas.
2 Where are the areas the cleanup will happen?
We will be removing brush between East Electric, South 7th Street, East Krebs Ave, and North Main Street. It's a 7 or 8 block area only.
3 Is there a certain way to stack the brush?
We need the brush to be out at the curb. We cannot go in your backyard to get it.
4 How can people volunteer?
Show up at the North Town Church of Christ parking lot, 2400 N. Main at 10 a.m. We will have gloves, vests, and safety glasses for volunteers.
5 Are there other cleanups planned by KMB?
This is our test run for brush cleanup. We realize there are brush piles that need removing all over town, and we want to help do just that. In February, we will be cleaning trash and litter behind Moonshiner's Liquor in front of Walmart. It gets a lot of windblown trash in that area.
