Keep McAlester Beautiful Executive Director Megan Waters details an upcoming recycling workshop.
1. When is this workshop?
Monday, July 27, 5:30 pm at McAlester Public Library. Megan Waters, Executive Director of Keep McAlester Beautiful, will be conducting this free workshop open to everyone of all ages. “Whether you know everything about recycling, or very little, you are welcome. We get calls weekly wanting more information about McAlester Recycling and we are happy to provide answers."
2. Will this be only about McAlester recycling?
No, we will talk about the big picture of recycling, for instance, where recycling goes after it leaves McAlester. What are the most recyclable items, what is the not. Why we recycle some things and not others. We will cover what is taken at McAlester Recycling and the Choctaw Going Green bins.
3. Do I have to be a McAlester resident?
Nope, this workshop is open to everyone. There will be information on precycling, wishcycling, and how to start recycling if it is new to you.
4. If I can’t attend this one will there be another?
We at Keep McAlester Beautiful have partnered with McAlester Library to bring you recycling workshops 2-4 times a year. There will be another coming in the fall.
5. What is next for Keep McAlester Beautiful?
In July, our volunteer day will be on the 9th. We will be painting canal bridge railings. We have a volunteer opportunity every month!
