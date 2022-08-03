The Oklahoma Tax Commission gives more information on the state's upcoming sales tax holiday which begins Friday and runs through Sunday night.

1. Do items placed in layaway qualify for an exemption from sales tax during the sales tax holiday? 

Yes, eligible items will qualify for the exemption when final payment on the layaway is made and the item is given to the customer during the exemption period.

2. Is there a maximum price before an item becomes taxable during Oklahoma's sales tax holiday? 

Yes, if an eligible item is less than $100 it is sales tax exempt during the sales tax holiday. An item that is $100 or more is taxable.

3. Will rainchecks be tax free? 

Eligible items purchased during the sales tax holiday using a previously issued raincheck qualify for the exemption. If a raincheck issued during the sales tax holiday is redeemed after the sales tax holiday, the purchase is not tax exempt

4. How do coupons work during the tax-free holiday? 

If a retailer offers a discount to reduce the price of an eligible item to less than $100, the item will qualify for the sales tax exemption. This applies to all discounts even if a retailer’s coupon or loyalty card is required to secure the discount. If a retailer accepts a coupon that entitles the retailer to third-party reimbursement, such as a manufacturer’s coupon, the discount provided by the coupon does not reduce the item’s sales price for purposes of determining whether the item is eligible for the exemption.

5. Is there a listing of items that are exempt during the sales tax holiday? 

“Clothing” means all human wearing apparel suitable for general use. A nonexclusive list of clothing that is exempt from sales and use taxes follows:

Aprons, household and shop

Athletic supporters

Baby receiving blankets

Bathing suits and caps

Beach capes and coats

Belts and suspenders

Boots

Coats and jackets

Costumes

Diapers, children and adult, including disposable diapers

Earmuffs

Footlets

Formal wear

Garters and garter belts

Girdles

Gloves and mittens for general use

Hats and caps

Hosiery

Insoles for shoes

Lab coats

Neckties

Overshoes

Pantyhose

Rainwear

Rubber pants

Sandals

Scarves

Shoes and shoelaces

Slippers

Sneakers

Socks and stockings

Steel toed shoes

Underwear

Uniforms, athletic and non-athletic

Wedding apparel

