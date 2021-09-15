The Oklahoma Insurance Department provides information regarding a seven-week webinar series on Medicare Open Enrollment.
1 When is the webinar series being offered?
The Oklahoma Insurance Department (OID) will hold its annual Medicare Open Enrollment webinar series from Oct. 6 through Nov. 17, 2021.
2 What will it cover?
The seven-week webinar series will educate Oklahomans on the different parts of Medicare, eligibility, enrollment options and how they can personalize their Medicare plan based on their needs.
3 Do participants have to agree to take part in the entire seven-week series?
Participants can sign up for one or all seven webinars. Each webinar is free, but registration is required.
4. Who will present information during the webinars?
Expert speakers from the Oklahoma Medicare Assistance Program (MAP) and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services will lead seven educational sessions. This year, OID is offering one of the sessions in Spanish to help the Spanish-speaking community learn more about their options.
“We are excited to host the ‘Welcome to Medicare’ session in Spanish,” MAP Director Ray Walker said. “MAP offers one-on-one counseling and information available in both English and Spanish. All services are free, unbiased and confidential."
In addition to the staff counselors within the department, MAP contracts with several agencies around the state to provide the same types of Medicare education and support. You can find a list of these agencies at www.map.oid.ok.gov.
5 What is on the webinar series agenda and how can individuals signup to participate?
• Oct. 6 at 11 a.m. — Medicare Updates for 2022
• Oct. 13 at 11 a.m. — Medicare Part D
• Oct. 20 at 11 a.m. — Medicare Part B
• Oct. 27 at 11 a.m. — Medicare Advantage Plans
• Nov. 3 at 11 a.m. — Medicare Supplement Plans
• Nov. 10 at 11 a.m. — Welcome to Medicare in Spanish (New!)
• Nov. 17 at 11 a.m. — Social Security 101
To register or for more information, visit www.oid.ok.gov/MOEP.
If you have questions about other insurance issues, please contact the Oklahoma Insurance Department at 1-800-522-0071 or visit our website at www.oid.ok.gov.
