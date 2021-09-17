5 THINGS TO KNOW: Inaugural Oklahoma State Penitentiary Car Show set for Sept. 25

Randy Roden details the upcoming inaugural Oklahoma State Penitentiary Car Show sponsored by the McAlester Masonic Lodge #9 and the City of McAlester.
1. When and where is the inaugural OSP Car Show?
It's set for 8 a.m. to noon on Sept. 25. Cars will line up on West Street on the east side of prison grounds. Parking will be available at First Baptist Church, he said.
2. How much is registration?
It costs $25 per vehicle and anyone who wants to sign-up can do that at the show.
3. What can I win?
Judges will award a trophy with a prison ball on it to the top 25 vehicles chosen by judges. OSP Warden Jim Farris is also set to pick his favorite vehicle at the event.
4. Where do the proceeds go?
Money from the event will benefit the employee funds at both Oklahoma State Penitentiary and Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester.
5. How did the event get started?
I have a Mystery Machine and a Batmobile that I like taking to car shows and I'm a retired corrections officer and just wanted to benefit the employees fund. And the biggest tourist attraction we have in McAlester is that prison. People come to town, if they're driving down the highway and know it's here they'll drive by and stop and take pictures of it.
