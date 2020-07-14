5 THINGS TO KNOW: How you can respond to 2020 U.S. Census

Emily Kelley, the U.S. Census Partnership coordinator for Oklahoma and Kansas, and information from the Census Bureau detail how you can respond to the 2020 U.S. Census.
1 What is the self-response Census 2020 rate for Oklahoma, McAlester and Pittsburg County so far this week?
As of July 12, the most recent date available as of Monday, Oklahoma registered a 56.4% response rate; McAlester registered a 53.4% response rate, and Pittsburg County registered 34.6% The national response rate is 62.0%.
2 How can you respond to the 2020 Census?
By mail, online or by phone.
2 How can you respond online?
It's easy to do. Go to my2020census.gov. Then click on the "Start Questionnaire" blue icon on the right to begin the process.
3 What about by mail or phone?
To respond by mail, return the questionnaire mailed to your address by the Census Bureau. To respond by phone in English, phone 1-844-330-2020. To respond in Spanish, phone 1-888-468-2020. Information on how to respond in other languages is available online.
4 Will my personal information be protected?
Your name and address won't be shared until 72 years after the 2020 Census (in 2092). Your information is safe and secure. We don't share it with any other agency. There is no citizenship question.
5. What can someone who has already registered for the Census do to help increase the count?
I would challenge everyone to help boost the response rate. Contact relatives and friends and encourage them to complete the 2020 Census if they haven't already. I want to make sure everybody has their input. Now is the opportunity.
