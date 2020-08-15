Gail Kendrick provides details on changes to this year's Pittsburg County Free Fair.
1. When and where is the Pittsburg County Free Fair this year?
Everything about 2020 has been different so why should the fair be any different? This year we are conducting a modified version of the fair. The official Fair dates are September 1-5 and will be held at the Expo and Fairgrounds. With all of the health concerns and guidelines in place, our modifications have caused us to back up on start dates of activities so they will be finished by September 5. Some activities are starting as early as August 15 to allow enough time for virtual contest and public distancing.
2. What kind of attendance is allowed at this year’s event?
The Non-animal Exhibits and the Poultry Show will be conducted without public exhibition. There will be a live feed of the judged exhibits posted on the Pittsburg County Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service Facebook page. The barns in which the livestock shows are conducted are not large enough to hold the general public to watch the shows and stay within the distancing guidelines. We are asking that only those directly involved with the livestock show attend.
3. What contests will be available?
Judging Contest: One new judging contest has been added, it is the Shooting Sports Skill-A-Thon. All Judging Contests will be conducted virtual only. Greg Owen, Pittsburg County Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service 4-H Educator, is conducting the contests. Mr. Owen can be reached at 918-423-4120 for answers about websites and instructions on participation. The contest will open on August 17 to September 1. The contests ope at 8:00 a.m. on the 17th and closes at Midnight on the 1st. As in the past, these contests are limited to 4-H, FFA and FCCLA members.
Non-animal exhibits will be checked-in at the Expo by appointment only between August 17 and August 31. Exhibits will be judged on September 2 and released by appointment. No public exhibition. For entry and pick-up appointments contact Greg Owen. These contests consist of 4-H, FFA, HCE and Open divisions.
Poultry Show: Poultry will be tested on Saturday, August 15 at the Cattleman's Building. All poultry must be tested before they can show and this is the only testing date available. The poultry will checked-in on Thursday September 3, will be held overnight and judged on Friday, September 4 and released. There will be no public exhibition in this building. There are 4-H, FFA and Open divisions.
Livestock will check in Saturday morning, September 5, show and then be released at the conclusion of their show. Pre-entry of all livestock must be postmarked by the Friday, August 21 deadline. There are 4-H, FFA and Peewee Youth divisions.
4. What events were cancelled and why?
The Rabbit show was cancelled even before the corona virus existed in our area. The rabbit industry was hit with RHD - Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease and all shows were cancelled by the state veterinarian. The other cancelled events include the Tractor driving contest, Aggie Olympics, Food Preparation classes, Talent show, Awards program and Youth Day activities. The Magician and the Carnival will not be coming to town. It was difficult for the board to make the determination to cancel the events and classes. Several counties have completely cancelled their fairs, but our board wanted to offer as much as possible. There are different health guidelines pertaining to different aspects of all the categorizes that restricted these events to the point that it was not feasible to hold them.
5. Why is it important for the fair to still be held?
With all the modification and cancellations, one would wonder, why even bother. We want to to give as much opportunity as possible to our county youth to be recognized for work that they have put in on their projects during the past year. We often think of the fair as the beginning of the new year for 4-H, FFA and FCCLA activities, this is a misconception. It is the grand finale of the project year.
