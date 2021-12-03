Shared Blessings Executive Director Scott Walker provides information about The Shared Blessings Telethon.
1 When will The Shared Blessings Telethon be held?
The telethon is set to begin at 6 p.m. on Dec. 6-7, next Monday and Tuesday. An online auction continues through Dec. 8.
2 How can the telethon be viewed?
It can be viewed on YouTube and Facebook. Both the telethon and the online auction can be accessed at sharedblessings.tv, the Shared Blessings website.
3 What is the reason for holding the telethon and online auction?
This is our big event to raise money for the kinds of things we do in 2022. We canceled our banquet in 2020 because of COVID-19 concerns. Last year's telethon did so well, we're doing it again. This is the second time we've done this.
4 What will be on The Shared Blessings Telethon and what are some of things offered through the online auction?
It's got live comedy, entertainment, local singers, McAlester High School bands and dance clubs. We wanted to make it like a retro TV telethon. There will be roundtable discussions and there will be onsite video of everything Shared Blessings is involved in.
The online auction had around 30 items. they include signed shoes from Los Angeles Laker Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, The Big Event Package, a McAlester Buffaloes helmet and jersey, a ton of corn from Big V Feeds, a guided fishing trip through D&K Guide Service, items from Spaceship Earth and Prairie Ale, and all kinds of other items.
5 What do organizers hope is achieved through The Shared Blessings Telethon and online auction?
We will be trying to raise $50,000.
