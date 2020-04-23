Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, along with numerous government agencies, recently launched a web-based volunteer portal for Oklahomans. Here is information from the Be a Neighbor OK initiative.
1. What is Be a Neighbor OK?
Be A Neighbor is a movement of relational transformation sweeping across our great state. By leveraging the power of technology, BeANeighbor.org will bring to light and strengthen connections, county by county, of people ready to help their fellow Oklahoman achieve lasting change and independence.
“Neighbors” are non-profits, faith-groups, and community organizations that are meeting a local need through mentorship and resources.
2. How did it begin?
In 2018, Governor Kevin Stitt was traveling the state holding more than 300 town halls across all 77 counties. One consistent question emerged from Oklahomans: “How can I help my community overcome the challenges keeping us from Top Ten?”
At these events, Oklahomans would share stories of seeing their neighbor struggle and of the challenge to identify resources to help. Others would come with stories of hope and restoration, giving credit to the neighbor who walked alongside them to overcome the odds.
The key that unlocked sustaining change was the moment Oklahomans identified meaningful, intentional connections. And the idea of Be A Neighbor was born.
3. How can a person or organization signup to Be a Neighbor?
If you are offering resources and mentorship to help individuals achieve lasting change and independence, please notify us and sign up at www.beaneighbor.ok.gov
4. What kind of volunteer work is needed?
Everyone can play a part. Be a Neighbor’s current initiate is Ready. Set. Go. Our goal is to unite courageous Oklahomans who are willing to do their part to empower recovery. Within this initiative, all Oklahomans are able to help. Each phase represents a way Oklahomans can rally together in a time of uncertainty while staying safe and healthy.
5. Is it safe to volunteer?
As we match people with volunteer opportunities, we adhere to CDC guidelines, keep a careful eye on the developing COVID-19 situation and take extensive precautions to ensure the health and safety of our volunteers. We will not enter the “go” phase until cleared by our health professionals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.