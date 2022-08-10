The Choctaw Nation’s School of Choctaw Language gives information on how people who wish to learn the Choctaw langauge can sign up for free online classes. More information about the Chahta Anumpa Aiikhvna can be found by visiting www.choctawschool.com.
1 What is the course and is there a login requirement?
Chahta Anumpa Aiikhvna has developed a self-paced language course that allows you to learn on your schedule. The course will be delivered via the Canvas Learning Management System. Enrolled students must sign into their Canvas account at least once every three months to keep the account active.
2 How was it designed?
This course was designed to promote Choctaw language learning with convenience in mind. Students can access the course from home or anywhere they have an internet connection and computer. This is a great opportunity to learn the language of our ancestors.
3 Is there a fee?
There is no fee required to take the class and it is open to anyone wanting to learn the Choctaw language. Chahta kil anumpuli! (Let’s speak Choctaw!)
4 What is the link to signup and what are the eligibility requirements?
The link can be found by visiting https://choctawnation.instructure.com/enroll/6GGR3T. Students must be 18 years of age or older. Limited seats are available.
5 Who can I contact for more information about enrollment?
For questions regarding enrollment email us at languageclasses@choctawnation.com. You can also contact us at 1-580-624-7674 or 1-580-642-8616
