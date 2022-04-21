The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's Aquatic Nuisance Species Task Force and the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation gives information on how to preventing the spread of zebra mussels and other harmful species.
1. What is a zebra mussel?
The zebra mussel is a small mussel named for the striped pattern of its shell. They typically are found attached to surfaces, objects, or other mussels. Zebra mussels affect ecosystems that they invade by damaging boat engines, threatening native mussels, fish and wildlife by consuming available food, and costing taxpayers millions of dollars by clogging water intakes and pipes.
2. Where have zebra mussels been found in Oklahoma?
ODWC’s Aquatic Nuisance Species program has confirmed invasive zebra mussels in 24 different water bodies throughout Oklahoma, including Kaw, Sooner, Hefner, Keystone, Robert S. Kerr, Grand, Skiatook, Eufaula, Oologah, Claremore, Greenleaf and Texoma lakes, as well as in the lower Canadian, Cimarron, Arkansas, Verdigris, Washita and North Canadian rivers. The mussel has recently been confirmed in Ardmore City Lake and Shawnee Twin Lakes.
3. How can a person prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species?
Each time you visit a waterbody, you have the opportunity to prevent further spread of aquatic invasive species. Most species can be stopped by following the Clean Drain Dry procedure before leaving a water access:
CLEAN off visible aquatic plants, animals, and mud from all equipment before leaving water access
Rinse equipment and boat hulls (with high pressure, hot water when possible)
Rinse interior compartments of boats with low pressure, hot water (120°F)
Flush motor with hot water (120°F) for 2 minutes (or according to owner’s manual)
DRAIN motor, bilge, livewell, and other water containing devices before leaving water access.
DRY everything for at least five days OR wipe with a towel before reuse.
If you are an angler, also:
DISPOSE of unwanted bait, worms, and fish parts in the trash. When keeping live bait, drain bait containers and replace with spring or dechlorinated tap water. Never dump live fish or other organisms from one water body into another.
4. How does 'clean, drain, dry' stop aquatic invasive species?
Clean, drain, dry is a simple three step process that boaters can follow every time they move from one body of water to another. When boaters take action every time they leave the water, they can stop the spread of harmful aquatic invasive species!
Cleaning removes visible plants, mud, and large-bodied organisms that are attached to, or in, watercraft, trailers, or recreational equipment. Draining removes water which hides small and nearly invisible invasive organisms such as zebra mussel larvae (veligers). Drying is necessary to ensure that living biological material is not being moved, as many organisms can survive in small amounts of standing water. Together, these three steps are effective at preventing the spread of aquatic invasive species.
5. How long should I allow my boat and equipment dry?
Drying times vary significantly depending upon the type of equipment, air temperature, and relative humidity. While the outside of a boat will dry relatively rapidly, the bilge, live wells, and other areas of a boat not reached by the sun or lacking good air circulation will take additional time to dry. At least 5 days drying time in dry, warm conditions is recommended. However, the key is to make certain that equipment is COMPLETELY dry before using it in a new water body. If the recommended dry time cannot be achieved, wiping all areas with a towel will help prevent spread of aquatic invasive species.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.