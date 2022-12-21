The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management gives tips on how to stay safe during extreme cold temperatures.
1 What injuries can occur with prolonged exposure to cold temperatures?
Prolonged exposure to the cold can cause frostbite, hypothermia, or in extreme cases, death. Infants and the elderly are most susceptible to extreme cold. Frostbite occurs when the skin becomes cold enough to actually freeze. A loss of feeling and a white or pale appearance in extremities, such as fingers, toes, ear lobes, or the nose are symptoms of frostbite. Hypothermia can occur during longer periods of exposure when the body temperature drops below 95 degrees.
2 What can I wear to stay warm outdoors?
Wear layered clothing outdoors for better protection from the cold. Wear a cap to prevent rapid heat loss from an uncovered head. Cover exposed skin to prevent frostbite. Stay dry, if clothing is wet, a body is likely to lose heat more quickly. When wind chills are below zero, limit outdoor exposure by spending as much time as possible indoors.
3 How can I stay warm indoors?
While indoors, try to keep at least one room heated to 70 degrees. This is especially important for the elderly and small children to prevent hypothermia. Sleep warm with extra blankets, a warm cap, socks and layered clothing.
4 Why is it important to avoid fatigue?
Overexertion, such as shoveling snow or pushing a car, can strain your heart.
5 Who should avoid going outside?
The elderly and very young should stay indoors as much as possible. Offer to shop for elderly friends and relatives. Just like in the summer with heat, it takes some time to get acclimated to cold weather. Check daily on elderly friends, relatives and neighbors who live alone.
