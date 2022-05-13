NASA and Space.com details the upcoming "super flower blood moon" lunar eclipse that will occur Sunday night through Monday morning.
1. What time does the eclipse start?
The visible part of the eclipse begins about 9:30 p.m. U.S. Central time on Sunday, with totality starting an hour later and lasting for about an hour and a half. Those in the Eastern U.S. will see the eclipse start with the Moon well above the horizon. For the Central U.S., the eclipse starts about an hour and a half after dark, with the Moon relatively low in the sky. On the West coast of the U.S., the Moon rises with totality beginning or already underway, so you'll want to find a clear view toward the southeast if viewing from there.
2. Why is it called a "super flower blood moon"?
When a total lunar eclipse happens, it passes into the umbra or deep shadow of the Earth. Light from our planet is refracted around the edges of the atmosphere and falls upon the moon's surface. That's where the red hue comes from.
More simply put, you can imagine the sunsets and sunrises of our planet being reflected upon the moon's surface; as the sky looks redder during this phase of the day, that is another way of explaining why the Blood Moon color happens.
A supermoon is most commonly defined as any full Moon that occurs when the Moon is at at least 90% of perigee.
The term "flower moon" marks the time flowers spring forth across North America in abundance, usually in the month of May.
3. Is it safe to look at a lunar eclipse?
As long as you're in a safe environment, there are no worries with looking at a lunar eclipse. Unlike a solar eclipse, which requires certified eclipse glasses, an eclipse of the moon is a safe event
4. What is a lunar eclipse?
Lunar eclipses occur when the moon passes into the shadow of the Earth. Since the Earth and the moon have slightly tilted orbits to each other, this happens generally a couple of times a year when the tilts of the orbit align. Depending on how that happens, you may get a penumbral, partial or total eclipse.
Penumbral eclipses happen when the moon skirts into the lighter shadow of the Earth. This flavor of eclipse is sometimes hard to see, as the moon will only grow slightly darker. It also will not turn red.
Partial eclipses occur when the moon goes partially into the umbra, or deeper shadow, of our planet. The moon will also not turn red, but you will see a dark "bite" out of the visible surface, which represents the Earth's shadow.
5. When will the next lunar eclipse be?
The next and last lunar eclipse of the year will take place on Nov. 8, 2022. The total lunar eclipse will be visible at least partially from Asia, Australia, North America, parts of northern and eastern Europe, the Arctic and most of South America.
