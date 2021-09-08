Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya provides information regarding emergency ballots for the Sept. 14 election in McAlester's Ward 4, the city of Hartshorne and the Quinton School District.
1 If a registered voter becomes physically prior to the upcoming election can the voter still cast a ballot on Sept. 14?
Registered voters who become physically incapacitated after 5 p.m. Tuesday, September 7, 2021 and cannot make it to the polls, still have an opportunity to cast their ballot in the September 14 election.
2 What provision does state law make to accommodate voters in that situation?
State law permits voters who become emergency incapacitated after 5 p.m. Tuesday, September 7, 2021 to vote under special provisions. Emergency incapacitation is something most voters don’t think about. The deadline is after 5 p.m. on September 7 because that's when the time expired to request a mail-in absentee ballot.
3 What are some things that would qualify as emergency incapacitation?
Voting is our constitutional right, but life happens. Injury, illness, or even childbirth can prevent a voter from being able to go to the polls. That’s why it’s important to make sure voters know their rights in the event of an emergency.
4. What should be done to help make sure a voter who became incapacitated after 5 p.m. on Sept. 7 can vote in the Sept. 14 election?
If you or someone you know beacme physically incapacitated after 5 p.m. September 7, 2021, contact your County Election Board as soon as possible. Election Board officials will work with you to make sure you have all of the necessary information to cast your ballot. Forms and information can also be found on the Oklahoma State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections.
If someone went into the hospital unexpectedly, they can pick up an emergency ballot application at the election board office. If they are still in the hospital, they can assign an agent to pick it up.
5. How can the Pittsburg County Election Board be contacted by those requesting an emergency ballot or those who need more information? The Pittsburg County Election Board 's location and address is at 109 E. Carl Albert Parkway, Room 101 McAlester, OK 74501 and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Election Board officials can be reached at 918-423-3877 or by email at pittsburgcounty@elections.ok.gov.
