The Oklahoma Department of Human Services gives information on what is child abuse and how to report if it suspected in the state of Oklahoma.
1. What is child abuse?
Child abuse is defined by law as harm or threatened harm to a child’s health and safety by a person responsible for the child’s health and safety. This includes a parent, a legal guardian, a foster parent, or a person 18 years of age and older with whom the child’s parent cohabitates, or any other adult residing in the home of the child.
Harm or threatened harm includes physical, neglect, sexual abuse or explortation, and emotional abuse.
2. Who is required to report suspected child abuse
State law requires every health care professional, teacher, and every other person who has reason to believe that a child under 18 years of age is being abused or neglected, or is in danger of being abused or neglected, must report the suspicion of abuse or neglect promptly to DHS.
3. What if I know about suspected abuse and dont report it?
Failure to report suspected abuse or neglect is a crime. No person, regardless of their relationship to the child or family, is exempt from reporting suspected abuse or neglect. However, a person reporting in good faith is immune from both civil and criminal liability.
4. How do I report a suspicion of child abuse?
Promptly contact DHS, Child Welfare Services by calling the statewide, 24-hour Hotline number, 1-800-522-3511. Accurately reporting the nature of the abuse or neglect is critical. Do not overstate or minimize the extent of the suspected abuse or neglect.
5. Would my report remain confidental?
DHS policy and state law require strict maintenance of the confidentiality of reporters of child abuse or neglect. If the incident does become court involved, information on the reporter could be requested by the court. It is rare, however, for the reporter’s identity to be made known in court. Anonymous reports are also accepted, but providing your name and contact information may help the child welfare worker contact you in regards to obtaining more information or with additional questions
