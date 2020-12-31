Due to the United States Postal Service experiencing unprecedented volume increases and limited employee availability to the impacts of COVID-19, the agency gives information on what to do if mail or packages are not delivered.
1. When is mail considered late?
Delivery time varies from one class of mail to another. It may be possible that the mailpiece is still in transit and is not lost or delayed depending on what class of mail is being used and how long ago it was mailed.
2. How can I track a package?
Check USPS Tracking®
If you have a tracking number for your item you may go to the USPS Tracking® page and enter the tracking number from the mailing label or receipt. Click here to view sample tracking numbers by mail service. Enter up to 35 tracking numbers separated by commas and click 'Track.' The most recent tracking status of your mailpiece(s) should appear.
If there is no status available or the information has not changed since the last time you viewed it, check back regularly as information is updated periodically throughout the day.
3. Who do I notify if my mail is late?
Your local Post Office™ location should be able to address most of your concerns. Often there are identifying marks on an envelope that pinpoint the cause of a delay. Record the delivery date on the envelope and present to your local Post Office™ location for examination.
4. What if I don't have a tracking number?
If you were notified by a shipper that they have sent out a package and believe it has been delayed or possibly lost, contact the mailer of the item and request them to: Track the item; or contact the USPS with as much detail as possible.
5. Who do I contact if my magazine / periodical is late?
If you are experiencing a delay in receiving magazines or periodicals, please contact the publisher of the magazine to ensure they have your correct information and the subscription has not expired.
