5 THINGS TO KNOW: How to renew a Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Tribal ID card

The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma gives infromation on how tribal members can renew their all-in-one membership ID cards. More information can be found by visiting www.choctawnation.com/services/tribal-membership/
1 Why are the ID cards expiring?
The all-in-one membership cards that were first issued in 2018 will begin to expire January 2023. The all-in-one IDs are good for five years. The expiration date on tribal membership cards are for ID purposes only.
2 Does expiration impact tribal membership?
An expired card does not impact tribal membership status. However, once the card expires, it can no longer be used as a form of ID.
3 How do I renew my ID card?
To renew your Tribal Membership ID card, tribal members must complete an application and submit a valid photo identification and passport-style photo.
Valid photo identification includes, but is not limited to, a non-expired Tribal Membership Identification card, state-issued identification card, state-issued Driver’s License, Military ID, student/school ID, passport and SmileSafe photo card.
Tribal members are welcome to renew their cards in person in the Membership Department at the Choctaw Nation Headquarters.
4 What does the all-in-one ID card include?
The Tribal Membership ID cards are considered an all-in-one card and include the individual’s tribal membership information, CDIB and photo for identification purposes.
5 Do the ID cards meet federal standards?
Tribal Membership ID cards are federally recognized identification. This means the photo, security features and ID expiration date on your Tribal Membership Identification Card are within federal compliance to meet security standards as an official ID.
