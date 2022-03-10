The city of McAlester gives information on how to register a storm shelter with the McAlester/Pittsburg County Emergency Management and how the program works.
1 Why should I register my storm shelter?
Pittsburg County's Severe Weather Shelter Registration Program is a free and voluntary program that allows residents who own a personal severe weather shelter in Pittsburg County to register their shelter with the Pittsburg County Emergency Management. Shelter registration is part of our effort to be proactive in response to rescue situations that can occur as a result of severe weather.
2 How does it help?
This program will provide rescue personnel with valuable, time-saving shelter-location information. This information would be critical should a storm shelter exit be blocked by debris or structural damage caused by severe weather.
3 How do I register?
To register a storm cellar, safe room, or other personal severe weather shelter, call (918) 423-5655, or register your storm shelter print the Shelter Registration Form available online at www.cityofmcalester.com and mail or fax it to:
Pittsburg County Emergency Management
705 EOC Drive
McAlester, OK 74501
Fax: 918-423-2677 or you can email the completed form to mcalester.pittscoem@gmail.com
4 What information is recorded?
The information recorded will include the owner's name, location of the shelter, owner's telephone contact number(s), and a brief description of the shelter type and specific location. This information will be maintained by emergency management personnel and used only in the event of structural damage from severe weather or other related incidents. If you do not know your assigned 911/Physical address, please contact Kim Boyles at 918-423-9300 Ext 2211 or kim.boyles@cityofmcalester.com for assistance.
5 Does the city of McAlester have a public shelter available?
The city currently opens up the McAlester Public Schools Administration Building located at 200 E. Adams Ave. in McAlester for public use during tornadic weather. No pets are allowed at the public shelter.
Other public shelters are available in Hartshorne, Haileyville, Canadian, Indianola, Pittsburg, Crowder, and Kiowa are also opened in the event of tornadic weather. All are located on school grounds.
