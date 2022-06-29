The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma details what tribal members must do to receive the second round of funds through the tribe's American Rescue Plan Act Economic Impact Recovery Program and how to apply by June 30 to receive the first round of funds.
1. What is the ARPA Economic Impact Recovery Program?
The Choctaw Nation's American Rescue Plan Act Economic Impact Recovery program provides eligible Choctaw Nation tribal members, with the opportunity to receive annual payments on a pre-loaded debit card to be used towards necessary expenses. Adults 18+ will receive $1,000 per year for two years for a total benefit amount of $2,000. Dependents newborn to 17 years old will receive $700 per year for two years for a total benefit amount of $1,400.
2. What if I have not applied yet for the program?
New applicants have until June 30, 2022, to apply to receive the first round of funding. Go to the Chahta Achvffa portal at https://chahtaachvffa.choctawnation.com to set up a login if you haven't already registered.
3. What do I have to do to receive the second round of funding?
Between July 1 and September 30, 2022, you must verify your contact information in Chahta Achvffa portal to receive 2022 funds, but you do not have to reapply.
4. Who is elgible to receive the funds?
Choctaw Nation tribal members over the age of 18 who can attest they have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible for this benefit. You must verify your address prior to being issued 2022 funds. If you fail to validate your address by September 30, 2022, you will not receive 2022 funds.
Choctaw Nation tribal members aged newborn to 17 must have a parent/guardian attest that they have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency to receive assistance. You may also be required to provide supporting evidence of this negative impact upon request.
If you are applying for a dependent minor who does not have tribal membership, you are required to submit an application to Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Membership Services.
5. When will the second round of funds begin to be issued?
CNO will start processing the second round of funds in July, given the applicant has verified their address in the Chahta Achvffa portal. It will take approximately 2-6 weeks for processing. Funds will be processed on a new pre-loaded debit card.
