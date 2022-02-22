The U.S. Department of Energy gives information on how to use a generator safely in the event of a power outage.
1 Be sure to use your generator correctly.
Using a generator incorrectly can lead to dangerous situations like carbon monoxide poisoning from engine exhaust, electric shock or electrocution, and fire.
Even if you can’t smell exhaust fumes, you may still have been exposed to carbon monoxide. If you start to feel sick, dizzy, or weak while using a generator, get fresh air right away. If you experience serious symptoms, get medical attention immediately. Consider installing battery-operated carbon monoxide alarms. Be sure to read the manufacturer’s instructions and take proper precautions.
2 Position generators outdoors and well away from any structure.
Running a generator inside any enclosed or partially enclosed structure can lead to dangerous and often fatal levels of carbon monoxide. Keep generators positioned outside and at least 15 feet away from open windows so exhaust does not enter your home/business or a neighboring home/business.
3 Do not plug the generator into a wall outlet.
Never try to power your house/business by plugging the generator into a wall outlet or the main electrical panel. Only a licensed electrician should connect a generator to a main electrical panel by installing the proper equipment according to local electrical codes. Make sure the electrician installs an approved automatic transfer switch so you can disconnect your home’s wiring from the utility system before you use the generator.
4 Maintain an adequate supply of fuel and turn it off to cool before refueling.
Know your generator’s rate of fuel consumption at various power output levels. Carefully consider how much fuel you can safely store and for how long. Gasoline and diesel fuel stored for long periods may need added chemicals to keep them safe to use. Check with your supplier for recommendations. Store all fuels in specifically designed containers in a cool, dry, well-ventilated place, away from all potential heat sources.
Use the type of fuel recommended in the manufacturer’s instructions.
5 Plug equipment directly into the generator.
Use heavy-duty, outdoor-rated extension cords that are in good working condition and have a wire gauge that can handle the electric load of any connected appliances.
