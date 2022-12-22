Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected Thursday with wind chills 10 to 20 below zero by Friday morning behind an Arctic cold front. For the Winter Weather Advisory, a light glaze of ice will initially be possible due to a brief period of freezing rain which could flash freeze roads making travel dangerous. Dusting of snow possible. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph can be expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Arkansas and east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 4 AM Thursday to noon CST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 4 AM to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially where freezing rain initially develops. Cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Arkansas, for the latest road conditions call 1-800-245- 1672 or go to idrivearkansas.com. In Oklahoma, for the latest road conditions call 1-844-465-4997 or go to okRoads.org. &&