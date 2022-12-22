The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gives information on how to prevent carbon monoxide posioning.
1 What is carbon monoxide and were is it found?
Carbon monoxide, or “CO,” is an odorless, colorless gas that can kill you. CO is found in fumes produced any time you burn fuel in cars or trucks, small engines, stoves, lanterns, grills, fireplaces, gas ranges, or furnaces. CO can build up indoors and poison people and animals who breathe it.
2 What are the symptoms of CO posioning?
The most common symptoms of CO poisoning are headache, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain, and confusion. CO symptoms are often described as “flu-like.” If you breathe in a lot of CO it can make you pass out or kill you. People who are sleeping or drunk can die from CO poisoning before they have symptoms.
3 Who is at risk of CO poisoning?
Everyone is at risk for CO poisoning. Infants, the elderly, people with chronic heart disease, anemia, or breathing problems are more likely to get sick from CO. Each year, more than 400 Americans die from unintentional CO poisoning not linked to fires, more than 20,000 visit the emergency room, and more than 4,000 are hospitalized.
4 How can I prevent CO poisoning in my home?
Install a battery-operated or battery back-up CO detector in your home. Check or replace the detector’s battery when you change the time on your clocks each spring and fall. Place your detector where it will wake you up if it alarms, such as outside your bedroom. Consider buying a detector with a digital readout. Have your heating system, water heater, and any other gas, oil, or coal burning appliances serviced by a qualified technician every year. Make sure gas appliances are venter properly. Never burn charcoal or use a portable gas camp stove indoors. Never use a generator indoors.
5 Can I get CO poioning while in my vehicle?
Yes, have a mechanic check the exhaust system of a car or truck every year. A small leak in the exhaust system can lead to a build up of CO inside the car. Never run a car or truck inside a garage that is attached to a house even with the garage door open. Always open the door to a detached garage to let in fresh air when you run a car or truck inside. If a car or SUV with a tailgate, when the tailgate is open, open the vents or windows to make sure air is moving through. If only the tailgate is open CO from the exhaust will be pulled into the car or SUV.
