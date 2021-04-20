Safeboatingcampaign.com details how to choose the right life jacket as a part of National Safe Boating Week.
1. What do I look for when trying on a life jacket?
Check the manufacturer’s ratings for your size and weight and make sure the life jacket is properly zipped and/or buckled.
2. How do I check the fit?
Check for fit by raising your arms above your head while wearing the life jacket and ask a friend to grasp the tops of the arm openings and gently pull up. Ensure the life jacket fits properly with no excess room above the openings and the life jacket does not ride up over your chin or face. A snug fit in these areas shows the life jacket fits properly.
3. How important is a correctly fitting life jacket?
It is extremely important that you choose a life jacket that fits properly. Life jackets that are too big will cause the flotation device to push up around your face, which could be dangerous. Life jackets that are too small may not be able to keep your body afloat.
4. What else do I need to check for in a life jacket?
Make sure that the life jacket is U.S. Coast Guard approved. Double check that the life jacket is appropriate for your favorite water activities by reading the label.
5. Why is it important to have an age appropriate life jacket?
Life jackets meant for adult-sized people do not work for children. If you are boating with children, make sure they are wearing properly fitted, child-sized life jackets based on their weight. Do not buy a life jacket for your child to “grow into.”
