The city of McAlester gives information on how to pay a ticket issued by an officer with the McAlester Police Department. For more information, contact the municipal court at 918-423-9300 or by emailing court@cityofmcalester.com.
1 Where do I pay the ticket?
Tickets can be paid at the McAlester Police Department located at 301 E. Carl Albert Parkway in McAlester. Only tickets issued by MPD can be paid at the police department. Citations issued through the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are paid at the Pittsburg County Court Clerk’s Office at 115 E Carl Albert Parkway in McAlester.
2 When do I appear for court?
The due date is the Court Date listed on your citation.
3 What is deferred adjudication and how can I sign up?
A deferred adjudication is a form of probation in which you agree to plead guilty or no contest to the charge or charges against you. In exchange for your plea, the judge agrees to refrain from—or defer—sentencing until a later date.
To sign up, the application is available online at www.cityofmcalester.com under the how-to tab. From there, click on fees and fines and select court request forms on the side.
If eligible, the 180-day deferment begins after payment. Upon completion and no new citations issued through the city of McAlester, the citation will be dismissed and expunged.
Drivers with CDLs are not eligible for the deferment.
4 How can I request a 45-day payment extension?
The judge will allow a 45-day extension to pay if the following requirements are met:
Fill out the form available online at www.cityofmcalester.com under the how-to tab. From there, click on fees and fines and select court request forms on the side.
Plea guilty to the citation and agree to have the citations paid in full within the 45-day time frame.
Once accepted if you fail to pay in full by the specified date a warrant will be issued for your arrest and your driving privileges suspended.
More information on the deferred adjudication and 45-day payment extension can be obtained by calling the court clerk’s office at 918-423-9300 or by emailing court@cityofmcalester.com.
5 How did the McGirt ruling change ticketing for Native Americans?
MPD officers are cross commissioned through the Choctaw Nation. Tickets issued to Native Americans are sent to the Choctaw Nation Prosecutor’s Office in Durant. Information on how to pay a ticket through the Choctaw Nation District Court can be obtained by calling 580-642-6776.
