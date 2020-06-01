5 THINGS TO KNOW: How to participate in Only Love movement on Wednesday

Heather Foraker details changes to Lamon Photography's Only Love campaign promoting unity in McAlester.
1. Why was the event changed?
Monday morning I was despondent when I had to, due to security concerns, cancel the Only Love demonstration we had planned downtown for Wednesday. But I had lots of people and businesses reach out and say they want Only Love to go on — so it will virtually.
2. When will it be held?
Wednesday June 3.
3. What is the meaning behind the Only Love movement?
I have always made the Only Love movement very broad in its meaning. I did not want to single out any one group, but promote love for all. However, due to the recent events in our country, I do think this round needs to focus on ending racism, particularly towards the black community. Black lives matter. And white people need to join in that sentiment and show our support.
4. How do you participate?
Make signs and put them in your yard. Do something nice for your neighbor. Show two different cultures coming together. Take photos of all of these things happening, then post them onto Facebook with hashtags #onlylove and #lamonphotography, and I will collect and post as many of them as I possibly can!
5. Why was it important to continue the event?
We will not be silenced by hate. We will simply use technology to further our message. And when we feel a little safer, we will meet in the streets again. Until then, enjoy some of the photos from the past demonstrations.
