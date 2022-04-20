The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma gives information on how to particpate in this year's Trail of Tears Memorial Walk in Tvshka Homma on April 30.
1. What is the Trail of Tears Memorial Walk?
The annual walk is held to honor the Choctaws that were forced to march from their homelands in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi, to southeastern Indian Territory. With the first wave in 1831, Choctaws were the first tribe to cover the Trail of Tears.
This year marks the 191st anniversary of the first Choctaws who journeyed from their ancestral homes. Nearly 15,000 tribal members with around one-quarter of those who were removed perished on the journey.
2 Who can participate in the walk?
Members of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma (CNO) and all others wanting to honor and remember those tribal ancestors who made the original Trail of Tears journey in the 1830s are invited to join in.
3 What other events will be held before the walk?
Gates will open on the Living Village of the historic capitol grounds at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 30. In the Living Village before the walk begins, cultural programs and health and other service booths will be available. A ceremony will include prayer, a presentation by Choctaw Royalty, and an address by Chief Gary Batton. Chief Batton, Assistant Chief Jack Austin Jr., and the Choctaw Honor Guard are scheduled to lead the walk.
4 How long is the walk?
The walk is 2.5 miles. Water stations will be placed throughout the walk.
5 How many partcipated in the walk in 2021?
Last year’s walk had an estimated 700 tribal members and friends participate in the symbolic two-and-a-half miles – a year after Covid canceled the 2020 observance. Another 500 or more were in attendance to show support.
