The Humane Society of the United States gives tips on how to keep animals cool when the temperatures soar. More information can be found by visiting www.humanesociety.org
1. Limit exercise in hot days.
Take care when exercising your pet. Adjust intensity and duration of exercise in accordance with the temperature. On very hot days, limit exercise to early morning or evening hours, and be especially careful with pets with white-colored ears, who are more susceptible to skin cancer, and short-nosed pets, who typically have difficulty breathing. Asphalt gets very hot and can burn your pet's paws, so walk your dog on the grass if possible. Always carry water with you to keep your dog from dehydrating.
2. Don't rely on a fan.
Pets respond differently to heat than humans do, dogs, for instance, sweat primarily through their feet, and fans don't cool off pets as effectively as they do people.
3. Provide ample shade and water.
Any time your pet is outside, make sure they have protection from heat and sun and plenty of fresh, cold water. In heat waves, add ice to water when possible. Tree shade and tarps are ideal because they don't obstruct air flow. A doghouse does not provide relief from heat—in fact, it makes it worse.
4. Cool your pet inside and out.
Keep your pet from overheating indoors or out with a cooling body wrap, vest or mat. Soak these products in cool water, and they'll stay cool for up to three days. If your dog doesn't find baths stressful, see if they enjoy a cooling soak.
5. Watch the humidity.
Animals pant to evaporate moisture from their lungs, which takes heat away from their body. If the humidity is too high, they are unable to cool themselves and their temperature will skyrocket to dangerous levels—very quickly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.