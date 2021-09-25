5 THINGS TO KNOW: How to get free legal advice during the 70th annual statewide Law Day celebration

The Oklahoma Bar Association gives information on Law Day and how residents in Pittsburg County and across Oklahoma can receive free legal advice Sept. 30. More information on Law Day can be found by visiting www.okbar.org/LawDay.
1. What is Law Day and when was it first observed?
Law Day was conceived by the late Hicks Epton, a Wewoka attorney who served as Oklahoma Bar Association president in 1953. Before he became president, Mr. Epton served as head of the public relations committee, and in 1951, he launched one of the most important public relations programs ever undertaken by the OBA: Know Your Liberties – Know Your Courts Week. This was one of the last weeks of April dedicated to educating the public about the legal system and celebrating the liberties we have as Americans.
The Know Your Liberties – Know Your Courts Week spread across the nation and earned the association two Freedom Foundation awards.
2. When was it recognized nationwide?
In 1958, President Dwight D. Eisenhower established Law Day nationally by presidential proclamation. On this occasion, he said, "It is fitting that the American people should remember with pride and vigilantly guard the great heritage of liberty, justice and quality under law. It is our moral and civil obligation as free men and as Americans to preserve and strengthen that great heritage."
The OBA continued its celebration of Know Your Liberties – Know Your Courts Week, but after much hesitation, the decision was made to give up the name in 1960.The change was made only to take advantage of the extensive national publicity given to Law Day through the efforts of the American Bar Association.
3. How can I get free legal advice?
Attorneys across Oklahoma will provide free legal advice Thursday, Sept. 30 during the 70th annual statewide Law Day celebration. Oklahoma City and Tulsa lawyers will staff the statewide, toll-free hotline between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. The toll-free number to call is 800-456-8525 or emailAskALawyer@okbar.org. Legal questions may also be submitted online at www.okbar.org now until Sept. 30.
The accompanying Ask A Lawyer television program will air across the state on Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. on OETA. The show is designed to share information about legal issues in easy-to-understand language. This year’s topics are bankruptcy, divorce and a spotlight on the OU College of Law legal clinic.
4. Can I speak with a local attorney?
Members of the Pittsburg County Bar Association will participate in the Ask A Lawyer program in conjunction with the statewide effort to provide free legal advice. The number to call in Pittsburg County is 918-423-0421, and the phone number will be staffed from 5-8 p.m.
5. How many lawyers are participating statewide?
About 300 lawyers will be volunteering statewide.
